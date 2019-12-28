Left Menu
TMC stages sit-ins against NRC, CAA across West Bengal

  Kolkata
  Updated: 28-12-2019 16:06 IST
  Created: 28-12-2019 16:06 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday staged sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. TMC leaders and activists took part in the demonstrations across the state, party sources said.

Senior state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim were among the TMC leaders who participated in the sit- ins in their respective constituencies in Kolkata. Hakim wondered if people have to prove their citizenship after exercising their franchise in the elections.

"People of West Bengal will never accept CAA and NRC," he said. Taking a dig at the TMC protests, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "Even TMC supporters are not attending the anti-CAA agitations of their party supremo (Mamata Banerjee) who must have got tired after walking for miles in marches and getting a tepid response from the people." PTI SUS ACD ACD.

