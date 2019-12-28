Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP releases 'chargesheet' on 5 yrs of AAP govt, accuses party of 'fanning fire' during protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 17:46 IST
BJP releases 'chargesheet' on 5 yrs of AAP govt, accuses party of 'fanning fire' during protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Launching a full-frontal attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 assembly election. Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused the AAP of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

The 'chargesheet' -- Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar -- was released in the presence of a battery of senior BJP leaders at an event held at the Central Park in Connaught Place in central Delhi. Soon after the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, and took a dig at the BJP, saying his party will go through the "Aarop Patra" released by the BJP and implement the "good suggestions given in it in the next five years".

In the document released by the saffron party, one of the accusations is about the recent incidents of violence in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests, especially in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur. Three short videos, targeting the AAP and its government, made by the Delhi BJP was also released at the event, and city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said, "This 'chargesheet' will now be soon circulated in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and the 70 Assembly segments."

One video dealt with the recent incidents of arson and violence during the protests and sought to put the blame on the AAP and its senior leaders of "fanning the fire". The 'chargesheet' document also contains a segment that reads -- 'Delhi ko jalane ki sajish' (conspiracy to burn Delhi).

The other two videos attempts to dent the AAP voter base among the poor, especially the auto-rickshaw drivers and workers who do odd jobs, as the protagonist in the two videos belong to the two sections of society respectively. The 'I Love Kejriwal' campaign has been running in Delhi aimed at wooing auto-rickshaw drivers, a sizeable chunk of voters in the city.

Vardhan, in his address, asked if Kejriwal and his government did anything to make Delhi "world-class or beautiful". "Just cheap publicity and advertisements, and stamping his party's name on every big project of the Modi government, this is what the AAP government has been doing," he alleged.

Hitting out at the AAP supremo, the Union minister said, "Kejriwal's arrogance has become bigger than the mandate the AAP got in the polls." "In this election, people will show the mirror to him and his party. Tell me, if people of Delhi want a government that works for five years or five months," he said.

Senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, among others, were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal settles for 3 points as Gnaneshwar stands tall for Andhra

Bengal had to be satisfied with three points by virtue of their first innings lead over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy group A fixture here on Saturday. Both the teams agreed for a draw in the post-lunch session after Bengal reached 46 for no...

Rs 56 lakh worth of gold seized from 2 plane passengers

Rs 56 lakh worth of gold seized from 2 plane passengers Coimbatore, Dec 28 PTI Gold worth over Rs 50 lakh has been seized from two passengers who had arrived here from Sharjah, the directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI said on Saturd...

Won't allow BJP-RSS to harm Assam's culture, identity: Rahul Gandhi

Opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP and RSS, saying the Congress will not allow them to attack the culture and identity of Assam and expressed apprehension that the state is returning to the path...

Suspended official found to be worth Rs 10 cr, owner of BMW

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has registered a case against an official of the now-defunct Gujarat State Land Development Corporation GSLDC for allegedly owning disproportionate assets of Rs 10.54 crore. Among the assets owned by Pravin Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019