Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by UP cops: 'They held me by neck, pushed me, I fell down'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 22:12 IST
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by UP cops: 'They held me by neck, pushed me, I fell down'

A high-voltage drama unfolded here on Saturday evening as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests. "They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so," Priyanka told reporters after meeting Darapuri at his Indiranagar's sector 18 residence. She accused the BJP government of acting in a cowardly manner.

The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP. Narrating the sequence of events, Priyanka told reporters, "As we were on our way, a police vehicle came and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them 'why'. And was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead,"

"I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha'." Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Modern Control Room Lucknow, who was deployed in security duty, said the allegations of manhandling the Congress leader and grabbing her by neck are "false".

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, "Priyanka's vehicle was stopped at the Lohia crossing. She protested and asked as to why was she being stopped." Singh said that after being stopped, she started walking and the policemen started following her. "After walking for almost a km, she again got into her vehicle. After this, when the police tried to stop her in Munshipulia area, she again started walking and then suddenly turned towards a bylane in Indiranagar's sector 18. She walked for almost 3-4 kms and gave the police and party workers a slip," he added.

Priyanka told reporters the police action led to traffic snarls. "There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why have they stopped (us)." "What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?," she asked a police official.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, she said it was working in a "cowardly manner". "I am the in-charge of eastern UP Congress and the government is not going to decide where will I go in the state." Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said Priyanka was acting as a responsible leader. Dev said there is "a complete goonda raj and there should be President's rule in the state".

After meeting Darapuri's family members, Priyanka told reporters, "I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law and order scenario going to get deteriorated? I did not tell anyone about this (visit) so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so." To a question on whether the government felt its politics was in danger because of her, she said, "Everybody's politics is in danger."

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The government is feeling scared of Priyankaji. Hence, she was stopped." Later in a statement issued here, the Congress said, "Police cars came in speed and blocked the car of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyankaii's car had a close shave. Then the police tried to stop her and called more police force."

The statement alleged, "There were only two women police personnel and all male police personnel were also trying to stop her physically." Earlier in the day, addressing party leaders and workers during a programme held here to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the party, Priyanka virtually equated the BJP government with the British.

"Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we fought during the freedom struggle," she said at the UP Congress headquarters. "Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voices, we will be proved to be cowards."

It was her first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law and a proposed countrywide implementation of the National Register. She alleged the BJP makes laws which are against the Constitution and then suppresses those who oppose it.

"People were killed in the country, including in Uttar Pradesh, and those who could not be killed were put in jails. Their only fault was that they were raising voices against a wrongdoing," she said, referring to protests against the and CAA and NRC. Targeting the central government, she said that those in fear either resort to violence to silence the enemy or retreat.

Hitting out at rival political parties in the state, though without naming them, she said, "Other opposition parties in the state are not saying much. They are feeling afraid or there is something else, which I don't know. But, we are not going to feel afraid." PTI NAV TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia admin, Delhi Police wrangle over CCTV footage of Dec 15 incident

The CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15 has emerged as a fresh sore point between the university administration and the police. The CCTV recording of the December ...

Oppn vitiated atmosphere by misleading people on CAA: Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya on Saturday accused opposition parties of vitiating atmosphere in the state by misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said the Opposition, particularly the Congress and the S...

We are becoming like Pakistan: Nemade on citizenship act row

Commenting on the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Jnanpith Award winner Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said on Saturday that it looked like India was becoming like Pakistan. He was speaking to reporters here after receivi...

Lufthansa's Germanwings fails in bid to avert cabin crew strike

An attempt by Deutsche Lufthansa to avert a planned cabin crew strike at the airlines Germanwings unit failed on Saturday as their trade union rejected management concessions as insufficient. An offer by Lufthansas short-haul budget divisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019