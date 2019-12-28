Left Menu
Protesters disrupt Kerala Governor's speech at History Congress; Khan summons VC

The inauguration of 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University witnessed unruly scenes with some delegates staging a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while he was delivering the inaugural address.

Visual from the inauguration of the 80th Indian History Congress. Image Credit: ANI

The inauguration of 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University witnessed unruly scenes with some delegates staging a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while he was delivering the inaugural address. The protestors raised placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act and also shouted slogans.

During his speech, Governor referred to protestors and said, "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down". This led to more commotion inside the auditorium. Police removed those who were protesting outside the auditorium.

Later, Governor summoned the university Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran to Kannur guest house. He asked him to carry complete CCTV footage of the event. "Inaugural meet of Indian History Congress does not raise controversies. But at 80th session at Kannur University, Irfan Habib raised some points on CAA. But, when Governor addressed these points, Habib rose from seat to physically stop him, as clear from video," read a post on the official twitter handle of Kerala Governor.

In another post it stated that Habib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Governor's right to quote Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and shouted that he should quote Nathuram Godse. "He pushed Governor's ADC and Security Officer, who prevented his unseemly gesture. Governor said that he had responded to points raised by previous speakers, as a person duty-bound to defend and protect the Constitution. But trying to disrupt speech from stage and audience due to intolerance towards different opinion is undemocratic ," it added. (ANI)

