Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bring your report card in 3 days: Sisodia to BJP led MCDs in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday challenged the BJP led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to bring out their report card on the work done in the past 12 years in three days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 23:29 IST
Bring your report card in 3 days: Sisodia to BJP led MCDs in Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaking at a press conference here on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday challenged the BJP led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to bring out their report card on the work done in the past 12 years in three days. Speaking at a press conference here, Sisodia said, "We have also issued our report cards which we are showing to people by visiting them door to door. I want BJP-led MCD to release their report card in three days."

"I know you will not be able to do that because in your report card there will be corruption. But still, I ask BJP's MCD to bring out their report card within 3 days. If not then we will tell the people about your report card," he said. Sisodia said, "every citizen visits Mohalla clinics, but the situation in the dispensaries of BJP's MCD is very bad. The MCD has not worked on cleaning garbage in the city. They have not been paying their employees, teachers, and doctors. The Delhi government has given them maximum money but still, they have not paid their employees. They have become a hub of corruption and their leaders even earn from street vendors by taking money from them."

"They have not built any roads. The roads were built from MLA funds and Chief Minister's funds," the Minister said. "So the BJP's MCD which is in power for 12 years has not worked. Our government is here for 5 years and you can make a comparison between us and them regarding who is better," he said.

"I urge citizens of Delhi not to vote the BJP in the coming assembly elections because if that happens then the BJP will turn the Delhi government like their MCDs," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Another plea filed in HC for transparency during civic polls

Another plea filed in HC for transparency during civic polls A candidate contesting the civic polls has moved the Madras High Court to direct the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to monitor counting of votes through CCTV cameras, and li...

Bolivia is not a Mexican colony, acting foreign minister Longaric tells El Pais

Mexico should stay out of Bolivian domestic affairs after the collapse last month of former leader Evo Moraless Socialist government, Bolivias acting foreign minister Karen Longaric was quoted saying in an interview published on Saturday.A ...

Mathura DM offers clothes, food to adopted TB patient; says inspired by UP Guv

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra on Saturday offered new clothes and food to a six-year-old tuberculosis patient whom he had adopted some months ago, following a call given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Patel had...

Sabres' Skinner out three to four weeks

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be sidelined for three to four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Skinner appeared to injure his right shoulder when he was involved in a collision with Bostons David Pastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019