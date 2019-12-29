Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 am SGT/5 pm ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 03:31 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 am SGT/5 pm ET

At least 90 people were killed when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an international organization working in the country said, in the deadliest attack in more than two years.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-PENSIONS Scuffles break out in Paris as pensions protesters, 'yellow vests' march

PARIS (Reuters) - Protesters marching against the French government’s planned pension reform clashed with the police in Paris on Saturday as police fired tear gas to disperse some groups of demonstrators. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN-SUBPOENA Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clarifying remarks from Friday that drew criticism. USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA

Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state’s electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this month upon being classified as “inactive”.

BUSINESS BORING-CO-TUNNEL

Musk says Boring Co's Las Vegas tunnel to 'hopefully' be operational next year (Reuters) - Elon Musk, founder of tunneling enterprise Boring Company, said in a tweet that a commercial tunnel in Las Vegas would “hopefully” be fully operational in 2020.

CHINA-SINOCHEM Sinochem unit gets $1.65 billion investment from state firms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinochem Energy, a unit of China’s Sinochem Group, has agreed to sell a 20% stake to five state-owned firms for 11.56 billion yuan ($1.65 billion), Xinhua news agency reported. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-HONOURS UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year’s Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. AUCTION-BTS

K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - They’ve conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Bucks rout Hawks without Giannis (back) Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated Atlanta 112-86 on Friday, handing the Hawks their ninth straight loss.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Saints work out AB, but don't sign him

The New Orleans Saints won’t be signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after his workout with the team on Friday morning, coach Sean Payton announced later in the day. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BISSAU-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Two former Guinea-Bissau PMs face off in second round of presidential election Two former prime ministers, Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Cissoko Embalo, face off in the second round of the presidential election. The electoral commission said Pereira won 40% of the votes and Embalo 28%. The vote could bring an end to years of political infighting, regular high-level sackings and corruption, which culminated in violent protests and deadlocked parliament ahead of the election's first round.

29 Dec TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan presidential candidates hold first televised election debate Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her main challenger Han Kuo-yu from the Kuomintang party, which favours close ties with China, hold their first televised pre-election debate and will take questions from the media between them.

29 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Protests continue over a new citizenship law Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after India's parliament passed legislation which gives minorities from neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh a path to citizenship but excludes Muslims.

29 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Bucks' Antetokounmpo (back) sitting out again

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game due to a back injury, ESPN reported Saturday. Antetokounmpo also sat out Fridays win over the Atlanta Hawks due to backness soreness.The reigning NBA MVP ...

Ravens sign CB Peters to extension

The Baltimore Ravens extended the contract of cornerback Marcus Peters on Saturday. While terms were not announced, multiple reports pegged the deal at three years for 42 million -- 32 million of it guaranteed.Peters, 26, was the No. 18 ove...

N.Korea's Kim holds ruling party's plenary meeting before year-end deadline

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday. Kim, cha...

Soccer-Moreno given Monaco opportunity after Jardim sacked

Former Spain coach Robert Moreno was named as coach of AS Monaco on Saturday after Leonardo Jardim was sacked by the Ligue 1 club for the second time. AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019