REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 am SGT/5 pm ET

At least 90 people were killed when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an international organization working in the country said, in the deadliest attack in more than two years.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-PENSIONS Scuffles break out in Paris as pensions protesters, 'yellow vests' march

PARIS (Reuters) - Protesters marching against the French government’s planned pension reform clashed with the police in Paris on Saturday as police fired tear gas to disperse some groups of demonstrators. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN-SUBPOENA Facing blowback, Biden clarifies stance on impeachment trial testimony

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Saturday said there would be “no legal basis” for Republicans to subpoena his testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, clarifying remarks from Friday that drew criticism. USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA

Federal judge denies bid to restore 98,000 voters in U.S. state of Georgia (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday denied an attempt to restore about 98,000 voters in Georgia to the U.S. state’s electoral rolls after they were removed earlier this month upon being classified as “inactive”.

BUSINESS BORING-CO-TUNNEL

Musk says Boring Co's Las Vegas tunnel to 'hopefully' be operational next year (Reuters) - Elon Musk, founder of tunneling enterprise Boring Company, said in a tweet that a commercial tunnel in Las Vegas would “hopefully” be fully operational in 2020.

CHINA-SINOCHEM Sinochem unit gets $1.65 billion investment from state firms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinochem Energy, a unit of China’s Sinochem Group, has agreed to sell a 20% stake to five state-owned firms for 11.56 billion yuan ($1.65 billion), Xinhua news agency reported. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-HONOURS UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year’s Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. AUCTION-BTS

K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - They’ve conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Bucks rout Hawks without Giannis (back) Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated Atlanta 112-86 on Friday, handing the Hawks their ninth straight loss.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook: Saints work out AB, but don't sign him

The New Orleans Saints won’t be signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after his workout with the team on Friday morning, coach Sean Payton announced later in the day. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BISSAU-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Two former Guinea-Bissau PMs face off in second round of presidential election Two former prime ministers, Domingos Simoes Pereira and Umaro Cissoko Embalo, face off in the second round of the presidential election. The electoral commission said Pereira won 40% of the votes and Embalo 28%. The vote could bring an end to years of political infighting, regular high-level sackings and corruption, which culminated in violent protests and deadlocked parliament ahead of the election's first round.

29 Dec TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan presidential candidates hold first televised election debate Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her main challenger Han Kuo-yu from the Kuomintang party, which favours close ties with China, hold their first televised pre-election debate and will take questions from the media between them.

29 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Protests continue over a new citizenship law Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after India's parliament passed legislation which gives minorities from neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh a path to citizenship but excludes Muslims.

29 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.