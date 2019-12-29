Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Manhandling' of Priyanka Gandhi: Cong burns effigy of UP CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 12:49 IST
'Manhandling' of Priyanka Gandhi: Cong burns effigy of UP CM

Congress workers burnt an effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following allegations that their party leader Priyanka Gandhi was manhandled by police personnel on her way to the residence of a former IPS officer held for anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. The Congress workers, led by party MLA from Bhopal Arif Masood, held placards reading 'UP Police Murdabad'.

They torched Adityanath's effigy at Sapan Chowk near Jehangirabad police station here around Saturday midnight. The Congress workers shouted slogans like "Yogi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi" and "Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi" (Yogi, Modi your dictatorship won't prevail).

The protesters, including some burqa-clad women, pledged their support to the Congress general secretary, saying "Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad" and "Priyanka Gandhi tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain" (carry on your struggle, we are with you). "Only our leader Priyanka Gandhi has launched a struggle against barbarism in Uttar Pradesh, where the other opposition parties were inactive," Masood told reporters on the sidelines of the protest.

"I strongly condemn her manhandling by Uttar Pradesh Police," he said. Gandhi alleged in Lucknow on Saturday that she was manhandled by police personnel, who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the house of retired IPS officer S R Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

An Uttar Pradesh police officer, however, said the allegations were false..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Guinea-Bissau votes in presidential run-off pitting two former premiers

Voters in Guinea-Bissau began casting ballots on Sunday in a run-off presidential election pitting two former prime ministers who both promise to bring stability to the turbulent West African nation. Incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz faile...

Australia thrash New Zealand despite battling Blundell century

Melbourne, Dec 29 AFP Nathan Lyon took four wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Test at Melbourne and the series Sunday with a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proving futile. The Black Caps, cha...

UK government apologises to Elton John after data leak

The British Government has apologised to veteran singer Elton John and other people, who were part of the annual New Year honours list, after inadvertently posting their addresses online. The list was uploaded on the government website for ...

Rangers end Leafs' win streak in OT

Tony DeAngleo scored 52 seconds into overtime Saturday night as the New York Rangers defeated the host Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4. Ryan Strome had two goals and two assists for New York, while Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad also scored. Artem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019