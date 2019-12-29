Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keshav Prasad Maurya hits out at Priyanka Gandhi, says 'nautanki' will not fetch votes for Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:22 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya hits out at Priyanka Gandhi, says 'nautanki' will not fetch votes for Congress
Image Credit: ANI

Attacking Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that 'nautanki' (theatrics) will not fetch votes for the Congress and what's left of the party will also be finished. In a Hindi tweet late on Saturday night, Maurya said that it seemed by Priyanka Gandhi's behavior that the party has become a 'danga karao party' and it cannot tolerate the peaceful atmosphere and development in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity and added that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were getting disturbed, seeing their political future in dark. "Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi does not want the welfare of the people of Lucknow. 'Nautanki' (dramatics) will not fetch votes for the Congress, and what's remaining of the party will also be finished.

"Everyone in UP knows that the Congress only has members who are interested in getting their photos clicked. By misleading the country on the issue of CAA, Congress has become a villain in the eyes of the public" Maurya said. The deputy chief minister's remarks came a day after a high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening as Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

"They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so," Priyanka told reporters after meeting Darapuri at his Indiranagar's sector 18 residence. She accused the BJP government of acting in a cowardly manner. The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP.

Reacting to Maurya's comments, party's state media management committee member Lalan Kumar said, "BJP leaders are making such statements as they are afraid of Priyanka Ji. Ever since she has taken charge of UP, the party workers are feeling galvanized." "The BJP is losing its political ground in the state and the country with every passing day. And, in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the Congress will emerge victoriously and form the government," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish military plane arrives to evacuate Somalia bomb victims

Mogadishu, Dec 29 AFP A Turkish military plane arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to evacuate those gravely wounded in a devastating bombing that killed 79 people and overwhelmed local health services, in the latest attack on a city dogged by i...

AMU students to continue peaceful anti-CAA agitation at campus

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Sunday said that they would continue holding peaceful anti-CAA agitation at the campus. This was decided at a meeting of the general body of the students on Saturday evening and a coordinatio...

Protests outside Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi

A group of people staged a protest outside the Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi on Sunday afternoon against the contentious citizenship law and the NRC, police said. Thirty-two protesters, who are residents of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Ba...

Thorat says loyalty to Congress never wavered

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said there was no need to pay heed to BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patils comments that he contemplated joining the saffron party a few years back. Vikhe Patil himself quit the Congres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019