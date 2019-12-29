Advani mourns death of Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani expressed his deep sadness on Sunday at the death of Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math in Karnataka and described him as an embodiment of kindness, compassion and humility. "In my long association with him, apart from his numerous achievements and contributions as a spiritual leader, I always admired the person that he was -- an embodiment of kindness, compassion and humility. His simplicity and austere living were other stellar qualities that always inspired me," the former deputy prime minister said in a statement.

The seer was a highly admired and respected spiritual leader who relentlessly worked towards the service and welfare of humanity, he said and recalled his long association with him. Pejawar Swamiji's lifelong selfless service to the society will continue to inspire and guide everyone for years to come, Advani said.

The 88-year-old seer, who was closely associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, breathed his last on the premises of Pejawar Math in Udupi on Sunday.

