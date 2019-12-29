PM Modi congratulates Soren on being sworn in as Jharkhand CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Hemant Soren on being sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand. He assured all possible support from the Centre for the state's growth.

"Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji on taking oath as Jharkhand CM. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand's growth," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. The 44-year-old tribal leader took oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday.

In the just-conducted assembly elections, the JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance triumphed over the BJP, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House. It is the second term for Soren, who had been a deputy chief minister and chief minister between 2009 and 2013.

