Arunachal Pradesh Congress slams UP govt over 'manhandling' of

  • PTI
  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 19:53 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Congress slams UP govt over 'manhandling' of

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday condemned the Uttar Pradesh government over police "manhandling" party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow. Congress' state unit general secretary Mina Toko alleged that the "attack on Gandhi" exposed the "autocratic and assaultive nature" of the Yogi Adiyanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

"He is using repression and violence to suppress the voice of women leaders of the country. Violence against women in politics has become rampant under the BJP regime," Toko said in a statement. A high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Uttar Pradesh police said the allegations were false. "In UP, women are not only victim of rape and acid attacks but encounter hostility and violence," Toko said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress also alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath "failed" to run a pro- people government. The party demanded dismissal of the Yogi Adiyanath government..

