Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel pledge support to Nord Stream 2 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his German counterpart Angela Merkel agreed to further support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Merkel also agreed there was a need to boost political and diplomatic efforts to solve the Libyan crisis, while the two leaders welcomed the prisoner swap in Ukraine, which took place earlier on Sunday.

