Khattar unveils bronze statue of Vajpayee in Karnal

A 14-feet-tall bronze statue of late former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled here on Sunday by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The statue, erected at the 'Atal Park' named after the former prime minister, has been built at a cost of Rs 56 lakh, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also laid foundation stones for developmental works worth Rs 14.87 crore in Karnal, his home constituency. Among other projects include the construction work of Western Yamuna Canal Bridge on Karnal-Kaithal road at a cost of over Rs 79 lakh.

