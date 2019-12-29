Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free bus rides for women to continue for 5 yrs if AAP returns to power: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 21:47 IST
Free bus rides for women to continue for 5 yrs if AAP returns to power: Kejriwal

The AAP government's schemes for free ride for women in DTC buses and free electricity up to 200 units for Delhi'ites will continue for the next five years if the party returns to power, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. He made the announcement at a function held here to lay the foundation of a 1,164-bed super-specialty hospital that will come up in Siraspur on G T Karnal Road.

"All other parties keep criticising me that I give everything free to people. They say the government will run into losses. Now we have also made DTC bus rides free for women. The opposition party criticised us for this," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said. He said his government "spent Rs 140 crore to make DTC bus rides free for women, while the chief minister of Gujarat has just bought a Rs 190-crore aircraft for his personal use".

"I did not buy an airplane for myself... I waived the bus fare for our sisters. We have given free facilities to the people by saving on extravagant spending. We are providing 24-hour free electricity. Electricity bill of most people are coming out nil," he claimed. "Each MP gets four thousand units of electricity free but when the poor get 200 units of electricity free, then these 'netas' have a problem," he said.

"The opposition is saying that all these schemes will stop after the election. Today I am announcing that when our government returns to power, the free services will all continue even for the next five years. You will get 200 units of electricity free for the next five years," Kejriwal said. Assembly election in Delhi is scheduled for early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

3 shot and injured in outer Delhi

Four assailants shot and injured three persons, including a couple, in outer Delhis Alipur area on Sunday afternoon in a suspected case of personal enmity, police said. The shooting happened around 3.30 pm in Palla Bakhtawarpur area when Na...

NPR enumerators to cite English months, important festivals to help people remember month of birth

The Home Ministry on Sunday said enumerators of the National Population Register NPR will help people remember their month of birth by citing English or Gregorian calendar and important Indian festivals. Seeking to downplay the suggestion t...

3 dead, 1 injured as tempo falls into gorge on Expressway

Three persons were killed after a tempo in which they travelling plunged into a gorge near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday, police said. According to police, one person suffered injuries in the incident that took place arou...

Arteta rocked as Chelsea sink Arsenal with late fightback

London, Dec 29 AFP Chelsea ruined Arsenal manager Mikel Artetas home debut as Tammy Abrahams late strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after Bernd Lenos horrific blunder turned the tide in a thrilling London derby on Sunday. Leading through Pie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019