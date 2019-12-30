Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry CM slams Kiran Bedi over 'autocratic parallel governance'

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasam has slammed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi saying that the people of Puducherry had voted for a democratic government and they are against "autocratic parallel" governance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 08:33 IST
Puducherry CM slams Kiran Bedi over 'autocratic parallel governance'
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasam has slammed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi saying that the people of Puducherry had voted for a democratic government and they are against "autocratic parallel" governance. "#Puducherry people voted for democratic government not for an autocratic government. My remarks reflect people and officials mindset against your autocratic parallel governance. Request you to read Article 239A, 240 (e), U.T Act in the spirit of Constitution before acting against Puducherry people," he tweeted.

This comes after Kiran Bedi earlier requested the Puducherry Chief Minister to desist from making derogatory remarks against her. Narayanasamy had earlier urged President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Bedi, saying she has been working in an "autocratic manner" and "overturning the Cabinet's decisions".

Speaking to reporters here, Narayansamy said that he presented a memorandum to the President during his visit to the Union Territory on December 23. The Chief Minister said that he has requested the President to recall Bedi.

"Dr. Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, is functioning in an autocratic manner... She has been misusing her official position and subverting the provisions of the Constitution of India against the oath taken by her during the assumption of office," the memorandum read. It said, "Dr. Kiran Bedi is interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the Government beyond her powers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

Wellington, Dec 30 AFP A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping overboard from a cruise liner, search officials said Monday. Three helicopters and two nearby container ships searched uns...

Huberdeau lifts Panthers past Canadiens

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals and added two assists to lead the host Florida Panthers to a 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla. Huberdeau, who was born and raised in a Montreal suburb, scored the go-ahe...

DeBrusk scores 2 in 18 seconds, Bruins handle Sabres

Jake DeBrusk scored two power-play goals over an 18-second span in the third period, and Tuukka Rask finished with 24 saves to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. David Pastrnak scored h...

UPDATE 3-N.Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for positive and offensive measures to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019