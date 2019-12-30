Left parties stage protest against police action during anti-CAA, anti-NRC demos

Left parties on Monday staged a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors over the past few weeks in the country. Braving the biting cold, protestors reached Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with those injured in clashes between police and protestors across the country.

Holding anti-CAA, anti-NPR and anti-NRC placards, people raised slogans against police forces accusing them of committing "atrocities" on peaceful protestors. At least 26 people, including 16 from Uttar Pradesh, died and scores were injured during clashes between protestors and police over the last month as nationwide protests led to thousands being arrested.

