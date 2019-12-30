'Opening of state jobs in J&K to outsiders unacceptable: JKNPP

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers party on Monday accused the Union territory's government of having jeopardized the career of unemployed educated youths in J&K by opening local state jobs for outsiders, asserting that it is "unacceptable". In a first step of its kind, opening the state employment in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh for candidates from across the country after nullification of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has invited applications from eligible candidates from all over India to fill 33 vacancies with it.

After the nullification of Article 370 on August 5 this year, there have been demands from various quarters, especially in Jammu region and the Union Territory of Ladakh, carved out from the erstwhile state of J&K, for a domicile certificate or some legal restrictions on the purchase of land by outsiders as well as their appointments in government jobs. "It would not only mar the prospects of the local unemployed educated youths but would also have a demoralising effect upon the educated aspiring youths of the erstwhile state," JKNPP chairperson Harsh Dev Singh told reporters here.

J&K does not have much scope for absorption of educated unemployed youths in the private sector. And the employment opportunities in the government sector are also very limited, said the former education minister. Throwing open government jobs in J&K to youths from all over the country would not only be a grave injustice with the J&K youths but could also have serious ramifications,” said Singh.

Not only the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has invited applications on all India basis but the J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) too has opened employment with it to candidates from all over India, he added. He said the JKTPO managing director had earlier issued an advertisement on December 17 inviting applications for filling up seven posts of 'professional interns' on consolidated remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month from all eligible persons on All India basis.

The notification had further said the new appointees shall be entrusted with the task of showcasing J&K's strengths, strategies and potential, said Singh. Accusing the government of having jeopardized the careers of J&K unemployed youths, the JKNPP said the move was fraught with dangerous portends.

“The J&K government was hardly advertising any new posts to fill up vacancies in government departments despite the ever growing number of unemployed educated youths year after year. "The simmering discontent among youths against the government apathy could have earthshaking consequences in case the J&K jobs are opened to outsiders without protecting the interest of local youths” said Singh.

Lambasting the BJP for diminishing and marring the career prospects of J&K youths, Singh said it should get prepared to face the fury of youths who had been cajoled and lured by it during elections through its seductive slogans. He said in September also, the BJP had objected to the demand that the posts for police constables should be filled by state's permanent residents only, saying that after the abrogation of Article 370 abrogation, all citizens of the country had become entitled to participate in the selection process in J&K.

PTI AB RAX RAX

