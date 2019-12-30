Left Menu
Priyanka stands with those who indulged in violence: UP Dy CM

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma countered Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday and accused her of denigrating Hinduism. Addressing a press conference barely two hours since the Congress general secretary made certain remarks against Adityanath, before returning to New Delhi after winding up a four-day visit to the state capital, Sharma said, "Priyanka Gandhi stands with those who indulged in (anti-CAA) violence."

Priyanka Gandhi hit out at the chief minister on Monday, saying there was no place for violence or "revenge" in the country. In a jibe at Adityanath days after he said those who damaged public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the ensuing violence would be made to pay, the Congress general secretary said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or "revenge".

