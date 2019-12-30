Left Menu
Mah:Shetti bristles at being not invited for cabinet expansion

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:58 IST
On a day of much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet, the Shiv Sena-led coalition government seems to have hurt one of its crucial ally, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSA), by apparently not inviting the Raju Shetti-led organisation for the event. Former MP and farmer leader Shetti, who heads the SSA, lost no time in taking a jibe at the government over the development.

"Those who hound you with ED, Income Tax or CBI were graciously invited but allied parties who selflessly took all round efforts to keep BJP away from power were ignored," Shetti tweeted from his official handle @rajushetti. Shetti was apparently referring to the notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to NCP chief Sharad Pawar ahead of the state assembly elections held in October this year.

A two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district, Shetti holds a sway on sugarcane cultivators from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister..

