Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Embalo claims election win - campaign

Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Umaro Cissoko Embalo is on course to win Sunday's run-off election, his spokesman said on Monday, citing the campaign's tallies based on preliminary vote counts in each region.

Official results are not expected until Jan. 1 and the electoral commission has not commented on the vote count. The camp of Embalo's opponent, Domingos Simoes Pereira, was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.