Members of Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond security cover: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the members of Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond security cover and visiting places without informing their security officials.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:31 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy talking to reporters in Hyderabad, Telangana on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the members of Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond security cover and visiting places without informing their security officials. "Members of the Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond the security cover and visit places without informing their security officials. Such people have no right to raise questions on their security," Reddy told reporters here.

The Union Minister said that the Gandhi family has been allotted the best security after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The first level of security is for the Prime Minister. Second level security is given to the family members of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Home Minister Amit Shah. They are also trying to incite people by making it an issue," he said.

Reddy also accused the Congress party of misleading the people of the country by spreading false information about the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is facing major criticism and opposition across the country. "The Congress party is misleading the country to do politics and stop development. They are doing this to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from achieving his dream of making Indian a Rs 5 trillion-dollar economy," he said.

"For the past 70 years, Congress has divided people on religious lines for their political benefits. In the past five and a half years, there has not been a single communal clash or curfew. People of the country have risen above communal divides and are working together towards development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Reddy added. He said that the leaders of the Congress party are trying to defame the Modi government. (ANI)

