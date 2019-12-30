Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Pereira urges patience after opponent claims victory

Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira urged the nation in a Twitter post to await official results expected on Jan. 1 after his opponent Umaro Cissoko Embalo said he was on course for victory on Monday.

"There is a lot of fake news circulating, but only official numbers can be respected," Pereira said on his official Twitter account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.