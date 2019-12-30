Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leaders hit out at AAP govt, accuse Kejriwal of depriving Delhiites of Centre's health scheme benefits

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:22 IST
BJP leaders hit out at AAP govt, accuse Kejriwal of depriving Delhiites of Centre's health scheme benefits
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of obstructing various schemes of the central government and depriving Delhiites of the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat due to "Modi phobia". Speaking at a traders' meet here, he urged businessmen to support the BJP in forming a government in Delhi to take care of their interests.

Union minister Hardeep Puri and other BJP leaders present there assured the traders of finding solutions to protect them from the sealing drive in the national capital. The crowd at 'Vishal Vyapari Sammelan', held at Talkatora stadium, thinned out and most of the chairs were empty by the time Piyush Goyal, who came two-and-a-half hours late, started addressing the gathering.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said traders did not attend the meeting, fearing that the BJP-led MCD might seal their shops and factories. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, whose name figured in the list of guests at the convention, did not attend the meeting.

Piyush Goyal hit out at the AAP supremo over a host of issues and accused him of obstructing various schemes of the Centre due to "Modi phobia". "I believe he has a phobia that due to Modi's popularity, nobody appreciates his work which is why he has been creating obstacles in everything," Piyush Goyal said, accusing the Kejriwal government of depriving the residents of Delhi benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"This kind of politics, in which a government based on lies and betrayal supports traitors and those raising 'Tukde-Tukde' slogan to fragment the country, will not do any good to Delhi and its people," he alleged. The railways and commerce minister said he was aware of the problems faced by the traders in the city and that the Centre was committed to solve them.

Puri, the co-incharge of Delhi BJP for the assembly polls, accused the Kejriwal government of "delaying" work on the regularisation of unauthorized colonies, development of slums and Delhi Metro Phase IV project. The Union housing and urban affairs minister said to save the traders from the sealing drive, the Centre made amendments in the Delhi Master Plan 2021 and increased floor area ratio (FAR).

"The Modi government took new steps to solve this issue and brought changes in the Delhi Master Plan 2021, so that traders do not have to face any problem," he said. Taking a dig at the chief minister over his assertion to transform the national capital on the lines of London and Paris, he said Kejriwal should first try to bring Delhi to the level of cities like Indore and Bhopal which topped Swacchata rankings.

He said the BJP has been working for traders since the beginning and will continue to do so in the future. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari assured the traders that his party will work for "de-sealing" of properties of those affected during the drive.

The drive was started in December 2017 by the municipal corporations to seal commercial properties in the city which violate provisions of the Delhi Master Plan 2021. Former Union minister Vijay Goel said the Centre was working on further simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) filing process which will come into effect from new financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian Greens to get four ministries as talks near end

Austrias Greens look set to take on four ministries, including the environment portfolio, a representative said Monday as talks to form a government with conservatives neared an end. An alliance under Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the People...

HC declines to bar declaration of TN rural local body polls

The Tamil Nadu state election commission SEC is free to declare the results of elections to rural local bodies, the Madras High Court ruled on Monday. It dismissed a PIL seeking to prohibit the SEC from releasing the results till the electi...

UPDATE 2-European stocks fall in holiday lull, set for best year in a decade

European shares posted their steepest one-day loss in four weeks on Monday as investors cashed in gains from a record run higher that has put the benchmark index on course for its best year since the global financial crisis.In a holiday-sho...

Sambhal district deputy collector dismissed for irregularities in land allocation: UP official

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed Sambhal district deputy collector Omvir Singh Yaduvanshi for alleged irregularities in allocation of land during his tenure as a tehsildar in Aligarh, a senior official said on Monday.In a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019