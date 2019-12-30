Putin and Lukashenko discuss oil supplies to Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed Russian oil and gas supplies to Belarus in telephone talks on Monday, the Belarusian president's press office said.

There was no indication in the statement whether the two leaders had come to an agreement about future oil supplies.

Russia and Belarus are at loggerheads over oil and gas supplies. Belarus is seeking to pay a lower price for Russian crude next year to compensate for the disruption to flows in the Druzhba pipeline on its territory caused by the contamination of oil this year, and changes in Russia's oil taxation regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.