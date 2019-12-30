Left Menu
Goa Congress alleges rampant drug peddling after 3 tourists' death

After three tourists died during a Sunburn festival, the Congress party on Monday alleged that there was rampant drug peddling in the state.

Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Varad Mardolkar talking to ANI in Panaji, Goa on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After three tourists died during a Sunburn festival, the Congress party on Monday alleged that there was rampant drug peddling in the state. "Three deaths have taken place in Goa due to rampant drug peddling. Congress party strongly condemns these deaths and demands a detailed investigation," Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Varad Mardolkar told ANI.

The Congress leader said that the deaths have brought a bad name to Goa. "We had sent a memorandum to the Goa Chief Minister, in which we had mentioned that drug peddling took place during the Sunburn last year. We had demanded that he takes action so that this does not repeat," he said.

Mardolkar said the Congress was not against hosting Sunburn but was against the drug peddling and deaths. Mahila Congress has also demanded an investigation into these deaths.

"Drugs are supplied at the venue. We have also appealed to the police and the Chief Minister to look into the matter. Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonka went to the festival and danced like a 16-year-old," said Mahila Congress unit chief Pratima Coutinho. Three young tourists -- Sandeep Kotta, Sai Prasad Malayala and Venkat Satyanarayana -- died at the recently concluded Sunburn Klassique electronic dance music festival in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

