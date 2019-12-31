Emulate Kerala, adopt anti-CAA resolution in TN, DMK tells
Welcoming the Kerala Assembly adopting a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, DMK on Tuesday urged the ruling AIADMK to go in for a similar move in the Tamil Nadu legislature against the contentious law to protect the Constitution. Expressing happiness on adoption of the anti-CAA resolution in the Kerala Assembly moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, DMK president M K Stalin said it was a welcome move.
"It is the overwhelming desire of the people of this country that every state assembly should adopt such a resolution to guard the basic features of the Constitution," the DMK chief said in a Facebook post. Stalin urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to adopt a similar resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 6 when the House convenes for the first session of 2020.
The AIADMK has backed the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament and been defending it with Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealing to the people not to believe in "rumours" being spread about the CAA. In the Kerala Assembly, the ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the opposition Congress headed UDF supported the resolution while BJP's lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal recorded the sole dissenting voice in the one-day special session..
