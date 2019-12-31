Ashok Chavan condemns Niranjan Jyoti's 'Feroze Priyanka' remark, calls for dignity in criticism
Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan condemned Union Minister Niranjan Jyoti's remark where she had referred Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi as "Feroze Priyanka" and said that dignity should be maintained in political criticism. Speaking to reporters, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister suggested the minister to maintain a level of dignity and standard in political criticism.
"I condemned the statement on Priyanka Ji. We do not approve of this... BJP leaders should always keep in mind that there must a level and standard in politics when they make any statement against opponents," he said. "They have every right to criticise us but there should be a level," he stressed.
Calling Priyanka a "fake Gandhi", the minister had said that she cannot understand saffron and suggested to change her name to "Feroze Priyanka". "Priyanka Gandhi cannot understand saffron because she is a fake Gandhi. She should remove Gandhi from her name and change it to Firoz Priyanka," Jyoti told ANI while reacting to the Congress leader's remark on Bhagwa (saffron).
On Monday, Gandhi had cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark. "Yogi Ji wears 'Bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," she told reporters here. (ANI)
