Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panchayat polls: Sena MP, BJP MLA booked for attempt to murder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:50 IST
Panchayat polls: Sena MP, BJP MLA booked for attempt to murder

Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar and BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil have been booked for attempt to murder following cross-complaints against them amid the ongoing panchayat polls in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said on Tuesday. Elections for Kalamb panchayat in Osmanabad are currently underway.

Three BJP panchayat members were allegedly brought to Akluj in Solapur by supporters of Nimbalkar, who is the Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad, on Monday in a bid to settle political scores, a police official said quoting the complaint. When Patil, who is MLA from Tuljapur seat in Osmanabad, went to Akluj to bring back his party members, he and some BJP activists allegedly had a scuffle with Shiv Sena supporters, he said.

While taking away his party members, Patil allegedly brandished his revolver at the Shiv Sena supporters, the official said. Based on a complaint by Shiv Sena activists, an FIR was registered by Akluj police against Patil and 10 of his supporters for attempt to murder, the official said.

Later, Patil's supporters lodged a cross-complaint, based on which another FIR was registered against Nimbalkar and three others for attempt to murder, he said. "There were cross-complaints from supporters of both the leaders following which cases of attempt to murder were registered against them," Akluj police station's inspector Bhagwan Nimbalkar said.

Investigation was underway in both the cases, he said, adding no arrest was made so far. Nimbalkar and Patil are political rivals.

The Sena MP's father Pawanraje Nimbalkar was shot dead near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune highway on June 3, 2006. According to the CBI, which probed the case, the BJP MLA's father Padamsinh Patil hatched the conspiracy "to kill Pawanraje Nimbalkar out of political rivalry"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 17-Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says won't be 'held hostage' by Japan's justice system

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was in his childhood home of Lebanon on Tuesday after fleeing what he said was a rigged justice system in Japan, raising questions about how one of the worlds most-recognised executives slipped away while on ...

Godrej Construction Commits to a Circular Economy; Processes Over 10,000 Tonnes of Concrete Debris Over Two Years

The waste is used to manufacture recycled concrete products at its facility in Vikhroli MumbaiGodrej Construction, a business of Godrej Boyce, with support from local government authorities and major construction contractors, has processed...

UPDATE 3-Russian firms divert oil from Belarus as no 2020 supply deal signed

A new dispute over oil could be brewing between Russia and Belarus as Russian suppliers divert large volumes of crude to domestic ports in lieu of a deal on 2020 deliveries between the two countries, according to six industry sources. Mosco...

Army better prepared to face challenge that may come up at borders with Pak, China: Gen Rawat

The Army is better prepared to face any challenge that may come up at Indias borders with Pakistan and China, Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday, noting that the Armys restructuring and modernisation were among his biggest achievements during ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019