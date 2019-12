Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with "high-level representatives of China" and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

The deal on the first phase was struck in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

