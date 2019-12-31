Left Menu
Treating all 130 cr Indians "Hindu" as per saffron mindset will do no good to country: Mayawati

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 20:22 IST
BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said it will do no good to the country if its entire 130 crore population is treated as "Hindu" "as per the saffron mindset" instead of considering each one of them as Indians as per the Constitution. The BSP supremo made the remark while extending her new year greeting to people.

Accusing the BJP-led central and state governments of pursuing a "narrow casteist and communal" politics, she also claimed that the people have stopped expecting any good from them and have resolved to improve their lot by their own hard work. She also said the recent widespread "peaceful" protests against the changes in the citizenship law has made the BJP governments in various states and the Centre "go sleepless".

"It is the BJP and RSS mindset of treating entire 130 population of India as Hindus as per the narrow casteist and communal policies instead of treating them as Indians that the basic humanistic spirit of the Constitution is getting destroyed," said Mayawati. "Owing to the casteist and communal politics of the BJP government in the Centre and various states, the people have stopped expecting any good from the government, prompting them take a pledge to improve their lot by their own work and commitment," she said.

"The way the people of all sections of the society and religions, especially the educated ones among them, have hit roads to peacefully against the recent changes in the citizenship law, considering it divisive and unconstitutional, has made the BJP governments in the Centre and various states go sleepless," she said. PTI NAV RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

