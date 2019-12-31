Punjab: Opposition AAP wants power purchase agreements with private plants scrapped

The AAP on Tuesday submitted memorandums to the Punjab government seeking scrapping of power purchase agreements signed with private thermal plants by the previous SAD-BJP led government. The Aam Aadmi Party is the main opposition party in the state assembly.

The party said the ruling Congress had “failed” to honour its poll promise of cancelling the agreements with private thermal plants after forming the government. The memorandums were submitted by the party leaders to deputy commissioners throughout the state.

In a party release here, the AAP claimed that there had been recurring hikes in electricity rates allegedly because of pressure from private power companies. The AAP further alleged that the previous government had signed agreements with private thermal plants.

The party claimed that the implementation of proposed hike of power tariff by over 30 paise per unit from January 1 was the result of the coal washing charges of Rs 1,400 crore to be paid to two private thermal power plants. The balance amount of Rs 1,300 crore would be paid in coming months and it would also result in further burden on the consumers, the party said.

Power rates in Punjab would increase by 36 paise a unit from January 1 for domestic consumers in the state. The party threatened to 'gherao' the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on January 7 if the state government did not rollback hike in power rates.

AAP MLA from Barnala Meet Hayer said the state government should take a cue from the Arvind Kejriwal-run government in Delhi, which had not hiked electricity rates during its five-year tenure. Rather electricity fares became cheaper there, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

