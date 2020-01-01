BJP stages protest seeking Tamil orator's arrest

BJP cadres, led by senior state party leader, staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of a Tamil orator for his 'provocative' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The protesters, including BJP National Secretary H Raja, raised slogans against Nellai Kannan for his alleged remarks, and they were were detained by police.

The demonstration was held near Gandhi statue point on the Marina beach front and the protesters were taken away to a marriage hall at nearby Mylapore and detained there. Police said they had not granted permission for anyone to hold a protest on or around Marina beach.

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and other senior leaders, including L Ganesan and C P Radhakrishnan, took part. Kannan landed in trouble after a video of his purported speech at a meeting against CAA held by the Social Democratic Party of India on Saturday at Tirunelveli went viral on social media and the BJP lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution.

He is a Tamil litterateur and has taken part in several television shows based on literature and oratory. State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi on Monday lodged a police complaint, alleging that Kannan called out the names of Prime Minister and Home Minister at the meeting and told the gathering he was "shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister..." PTI VGN APR APR APR.

