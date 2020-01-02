Left Menu
Naidu's visit to Amaravati region is political drama: AP Deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani said here on Wednesday that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Amaravati region is a political drama as he was trying to cover up his failure to construct the capital city in five years.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani addressinf press conference in Vizianagaram on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani said here on Wednesday that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Amaravati region is a political drama as he was trying to cover up his failure to construct the capital city in five years. "Chandrababu Naidu visit to Amaravati region is a political drama as he was trying to cover up his failure to construct the capital city in five years," said Pushpa Srivani.

"The state has begun another historical year for the welfare of people, but Chandrababu Naidu was in fear of exposing his irregularities of insider trading," said Srivani. "Why Chandrababu Naidu was not able to construct the capital city in his five years?" she asked.

She said Chandrababu and family has not come out during the state bifurcation but has come out now "out of fear and to protect their lands". She said, "A primary inquiry has revealed that about 4069 acres of land were purchased by TDP leaders and their close aides from June 2014 to December 2014. The family has now come out to protect their lands and business but not for the sake of capital city villagers".

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the experts' committee recommendations was to decentralize the development and which is why the reason three capital cities were proposed. TDP chief Naidu on Wednesday visited Yerrabalem village in the Amaravati region and expressed solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three state capitals. The leader accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari visited the village to meet the farmers whose protest entered the 15th day. (ANI)

