Building collapse: CM says he is closely monitoring situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he is closely monitoring the situation after a building collapsed following a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi's Peeragarhi.

Several people have been trapped and rescue operations are underway.

"V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.