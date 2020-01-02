Left Menu
Shyam Jaju petitions NHRC alleging denial of fundamental rights to Pakistan refugees in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Shyam Jaju has filed a petition in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi alleging violation of human rights against the Hindu refugees from Pakistan who are living in the national capital.

Shyam Jaju, in-charge of BJP's Delhi affairs, speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The petition further said that a BJP delegation, led by Jaju, recently visited and inspected the refugee camps located at the Signature Bridge in New Delhi and found that the refugees were forced to live in severe conditions in the absence of basic facilities of water and electricity. The development has come amid the row over the newly-passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

