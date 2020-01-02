Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austrian coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody - media reports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:24 IST
Austrian coalition deal includes headscarf ban, preventive custody - media reports
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A deal between Austria's conservatives and Greens to form a governing coalition includes banning headscarves in school until the age of 14 and preventive custody for potentially dangerous immigrants, several Austrian media reported on Thursday. The measures are part of what conservative leader Sebastian Kurz describes as his tough stance on illegal immigration and "political Islam", aimed at appealing to his base but also to disillusioned former supporters of the far-right, whose coalition with his party collapsed in May.

Kurz and Greens leader Werner Kogler said on Wednesday they have reached a deal that should make Kurz chancellor again and bring the Greens to power for the first time. They have said it includes strong measures on Kurz's core issues and will "ecology the tax system". The two parties were due to publish details of their agreement at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday. The parties have declined to provide details of their plans before then.

The deal includes raising the age until which girls are banned from wearing a headscarf in school to 14 from around 10, media including newspaper Die Presse and broadcaster ORF said. It also includes reviving a disputed plan for preventive custody of potentially dangerous individuals, even if they have not committed a crime, which was put forward by Kurz's coalition government with the far-night after a fatal stabbing apparently committed by an asylum seeker in February.

"A lot of turquoise and a bit of green," tabloid Kronen Zeitung headlined its story, referring to the parties by their colors, saying the preventive custody plan is aimed at refugees. If confirmed, such measures will be hard for many Greens supporters to swallow, and the coalition deal must still be approved by the Greens' top decision-making body, the Federal Council, on Saturday.

While few expect the Federal Council, which comprises various within the party such as its local and national lawmakers, to block the deal, immigration and security are likely to be constant sources of friction within the coalition. While Kurz has insisted on keeping his trademark hard line on immigration, the Greens have called for a fiscal overhaul to make products and services with a large carbon footprint more expensive.

Fewer specifics on environmental measures leaked on Thursday. Die Presse said carbon emissions would be made more expensive but there would be no carbon tax. Tabloid Oesterreich said that move would be gradual, quoting one coalition deal negotiator as saying: "But that is only phrased very vaguely."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MEA rebuffs reports over Islamic Cooperation's meet on Kashmir, dubs it 'speculative'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rebuffed claims of any upcoming meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC on Kashmir and dubbed the reports as speculative. On being asked over reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia...

Portfolio allocation will take place today or tomorrow: Pawar

Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here. His comments came after t...

Minor reshuffle in Odisha bureaucracy

In a minor reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the Odisha government on Thursday gave the charge of Revenue and Disaster Management department to additional chief secretary P K Mohapatra replacing N K Dhal. Mohapatra will continue as the Agricul...

India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March

India will host the 36th International Geological Congress, aimed at the development of Earth Sciences, in the National Capital Region NCR from March 2-8, the organisers said on Thursday. Described as the Olympics of Geosciences, the event ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020