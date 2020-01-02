Left Menu
Tamil orator who ranted against PM Modi, Shah sent to judicial

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:19 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:19 IST
A Tamil orator, who allegedly made provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah last week was arrested and produced before a court in Tirunelveli on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody for 12 days. Hours after Nellai Kannan was taken into custody last night by Perambalur District police, he was picked up by Tirunelveli police personnel.

They brought him to Tirunelveli, about 620 km from here and produced before a judicial magistrate court, which remanded him to judicial custody. "He will have to be produced in court on January 13.

Kannan has been directed to be taken to Madurai prison," a Tirunelveli district police official told PTI. Nellai Kannan was whisked away from a lodge by a police team in Perambalur district in connection with complaints against him by the BJP and the ruling AIADMK.

He is a Tamil litterateur and has taken part in several television shows based on literature and oratory. The arrest came after top Tamil Nadu BJP leaders staged a demonstration near Gandhi statue point on the Marina beach front here, demanding his arrest over the remarks.

The BJP had also petitioned Governor Banwarilal Purohit, seeking action against Kannan. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri condemned the arrest.

Kannan made the alleged remarks at an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 28. The BJP had on Monday lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution.

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi had alleged that Kannan called out the names of Prime Minister and Home Minister at the meeting and told the gathering he was "shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister..." Kannan's remarks "are an open threat to the lives of the Prime Minister and the home minister," Narayanan said. Also, the spokesman had alleged that the remarks were an attempt to incite violence, a criminal intimidation, and abetment to murder..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

