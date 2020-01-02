Left Menu
DMK alleges local body polls' results not being declared where party won

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday alleged that results of local body elections are not being declared at constituencies where the party has won.

  • ANI
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:03 IST
DMK president MK Stalin speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Thursday alleged that results of local body elections are not being declared at constituencies where the party has won. A DMK delegation led by Stalin met Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy to complain about the results not being declared at some constituencies.

"In Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's Salem constituency, results have not been declared even after the conclusion of the counting of votes. DMK has won but results are not being declared," Stalin told reporters here. The process of counting of votes for the two-phased local body elections began at 8 am today.

The first phase of polling was held on December 27, 2019, for 1,546 posts in Ramanathapuram, Thirupullani, mandapam, RS Mangalam, and Thiruvadanai. The second phase of the elections was held on December 30, 2019, for 2,144 seats in the areas of Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainargovil, Mudukulathur, Kamudi, and Kadaladi. (ANI)

