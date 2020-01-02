Shaheen Bagh body calls off protest, locals stay put

A section of protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have been demonstrating against the CAA for the last 20 days, called off the road blockade on Thursday alleging "politicisation" of their "peaceful protest", though locals refused to leave the spot and continued with their agitation. "We have called off the Shaheen Bagh road blockade today to avoid the impending violence from party goons and to avoid politicisation of the stage by parties, Sharjeel Imam from Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee said in a statement.

"Police was probably asked not to intervene, because BJP intends to intervene themselves. If that happens, our peaceful protest will be tarnished, and it will break the morale of the people," he said. Imam said the protesters will work on a "flash mob strategy" used during the Hong Kong protests and spread the agitation across cities.

"We request all of you to stop sending any assistance to this stage which has been now hijacked by political parties, and cash hungry gangs who dont care about riots and its implications for the community," the statement said. The protestors, including women, who have been camping in the area refused to leave the spot and continued their agitation.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the CAA and the NRC since December 15. Social activist Swami Agnivesh also visited the protest site and appealed to the locals to not end their protest.

"This fight for justice should continue. You should keep unity and not end the protest. I will come and sit with you too," he told protestors. Besides Delhi, protests have been witnessed across the country over the contentious law.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

