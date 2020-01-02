Left Menu
Development News Edition

#GobackModi trends on Twitter as Modi visits Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:18 IST
#GobackModi trends on Twitter as Modi visits Karnataka
Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a social media backlash as he arrived in Karnataka on Thursday for a two-day visit, with the twitter hashtag "#GobackModi" trending on the microblogging platform for several hours. While some twitteratitargeted Modi for not speaking on issues pertaining to the state during his speeches, others questioned him for not visiting the state when it was hit by worst ever floods last year and alleged delay and inadequacy in central aid.

Twitter users also attacked Modi on alleged attempts by the Centre to impose Hindi and "delay" in releasing the state's share ofGST and MNREGA funds. While the Prime Minister drew flak for enacting the Citizenship Amendment ACT, he also attracted criticism for making political onslaught against the Congress during his speech at Siddaganaga Matha, a religious seminary, in the presence of children.

Lambasting the Congress and its allies for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi in his address at the Math said the ongoing protests were against the Parliament and called on the agitators to raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities on its minorities for the last 70 years. "What we want him to talk about - his govt's help to Karnataka - flood relief - inter-state water disputes - correcting flaws in centralised recruitment exams.

What he talks about - Pakistan - Pakistan this - Pakistan that - Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan #GobackModi," a twitter user said. Twitter users also used a clipping of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's speech about not getting additional flood relief from the Centre despite repeated requests, at a programme attended by the Prime Minister, to attack Modi.

During his speech, Yediyurappa while pointing at the damage caused due to floods in Karnataka, said "I have brought it to the notice of the Prime Minister that the loss was to the tune of over Rs 30,000 crore, I have requested three to four times (for central relief) to set things right, but till now additional funds have not been released. I request the Prime Minister with folded hands to release additional funds." "CM Yediyurappa: Karnataka suffered one of the worst flood conditions ever, Estimated Loss is more than 30,000 Crores.

I met the PM 3-4 times for the aid, but the aid hasn't come yet.Even the BJP CM is not happy with the treatment what Karnataka recieved from Modi. #GobackModi," a tweet with the video read. Modi, who landed in the city this afternoon, took a chopper to Tumakuru, where he visited Siddaganga Math to pay respects to late Shivakumara swamiji.

After addressing a gathering there, heattendedan event organised to give away Krishi Karman awards and distribute fishing equipment at the government college ground in Tumakuru, before leaving for Bengaluru where he attended a DRDO event. On Friday, he will be inaugurating 107th Indian Science Congress here.

"#GobackModi" had earlier trended during Prime Minister's visit to Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Woman arrested in Spain was posing as UN women's rep

Madrid, Jan 2 AFP Police in Spain arrested Thursday a woman who posed as the president of the Spanish branch of the United Nations agency on women, soliciting funds and deceiving several major media outlets. Officers detained the Spanish na...

Austria coalition sets goal to be carbon neutral by 2040

Vienna, Jan 2 AFP Austria will aim to be carbon neutral by 2040 under plans laid out Thursday by the countrys first coalition uniting conservatives and the Greens. Peoples Party OeVP leader Sebastian Kurz said that his party would have 10 m...

Hours after TMC's Bhatpara civic body victory, HC sets aside

The Trinamool Congress trust vote triumph in the Bhatpara Municipality on Thursday was shortlived, as Calcutta High Court set aside the no-confidence motion, observing that it has been illegally convened. It was brought against the BJP cha...

Hapur: Man arrested after video surfaces of him firing from pistol

Police on Thursday arrested a person after a TikTok video, showing him firing from a country-made pistol, which went viral.This matter came to light in front of us around five days back. A man is shown firing from a country pistol with an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020