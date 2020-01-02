GobackModi trends on Twitter as Modi visits Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a social media backlash as he arrived in Karnataka on Thursday for a two-day visit, with the twitter hashtag "#GobackModi" trending on the microblogging platform for several hours. While some twitteratitargeted Modi for not speaking on issues pertaining to the state during his speeches, others questioned him for not visiting the state when it was hit by worst ever floods last year and alleged delay and inadequacy in central aid.

Twitter users also attacked Modi on alleged attempts by the Centre to impose Hindi and "delay" in releasing the state's share ofGST and MNREGA funds. While the Prime Minister drew flak for enacting the Citizenship Amendment ACT, he also attracted criticism for making political onslaught against the Congress during his speech at Siddaganaga Matha, a religious seminary, in the presence of children.

Lambasting the Congress and its allies for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi in his address at the Math said the ongoing protests were against the Parliament and called on the agitators to raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities on its minorities for the last 70 years. "What we want him to talk about - his govt's help to Karnataka - flood relief - inter-state water disputes - correcting flaws in centralised recruitment exams.

What he talks about - Pakistan - Pakistan this - Pakistan that - Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan #GobackModi," a twitter user said. Twitter users also used a clipping of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's speech about not getting additional flood relief from the Centre despite repeated requests, at a programme attended by the Prime Minister, to attack Modi.

During his speech, Yediyurappa while pointing at the damage caused due to floods in Karnataka, said "I have brought it to the notice of the Prime Minister that the loss was to the tune of over Rs 30,000 crore, I have requested three to four times (for central relief) to set things right, but till now additional funds have not been released. I request the Prime Minister with folded hands to release additional funds." "CM Yediyurappa: Karnataka suffered one of the worst flood conditions ever, Estimated Loss is more than 30,000 Crores.

I met the PM 3-4 times for the aid, but the aid hasn't come yet.Even the BJP CM is not happy with the treatment what Karnataka recieved from Modi. #GobackModi," a tweet with the video read. Modi, who landed in the city this afternoon, took a chopper to Tumakuru, where he visited Siddaganga Math to pay respects to late Shivakumara swamiji.

After addressing a gathering there, heattendedan event organised to give away Krishi Karman awards and distribute fishing equipment at the government college ground in Tumakuru, before leaving for Bengaluru where he attended a DRDO event. On Friday, he will be inaugurating 107th Indian Science Congress here.

"#GobackModi" had earlier trended during Prime Minister's visit to Tamil Nadu.

