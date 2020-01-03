U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden raised $22.7 million last quarter

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden raised $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019, he said on Twitter, a pickup in fundraising just weeks before voters kick off the party's nominating process.

The former U.S. vice president said the figure was the biggest quarter of the campaign so far.

