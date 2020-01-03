Shiv Sena compromised on its ideology for CM post: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Shiv Sena compromised on its ideology for the post of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena compromised its ideology for the Chief Minister's post. Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have come together solely for power. Shiv Sena only pretends to be 'bhagwa' but in reality it is now coloured in Congress' colours," Gadkari said.

In November last year, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.