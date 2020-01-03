Iran names deputy commander of Quds force to replace Soleimani after killing
Iran's supreme leader appointed assassinated commander Qassem Soleimani's deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, to replace him as head of the country's Quds Forces, Iranian media reported.
The force's program "will be unchanged from the time of his predecessor," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement published by state media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
