Cong to fight polls alone in Delhi: Party

The Congress will fight the upcoming Delhi assembly elections alone and win it, the party's city unit chief Subhash Chopra said on Friday. The Congress and the AAP were involved in long drawn deliberations for an alliance against the BJP in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections last year, but the talks for tie-up failed over seat sharing.

The announcement of the Delhi assembly elections is likely to be made in the next few days. PTI VIT

