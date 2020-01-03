Kailash Vijayvargiya hits out at Congress over Veer Savarkar's booklet

The National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday hit out at Congress for publishing a booklet which claims that the Hindu Mahasabha co-founder Veer Savarkar had a "physical relationship" with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, saying, the party should thoroughly read about Savarkar first. "I feel sad about the fact that Congress does not know about Veer Savarkar. It would be good if they thoroughly read about him first and then write...By publishing such content the image of Savarkar will not be tarnished." he said while speaking to media in Bhopal.

The booklet titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?' was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence. The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

The booklet also claimed that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minorities and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.