Those protesting against CAA should be declared anti-OBC, anti-Dalit: Nityanand Rai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 17:11 IST
Claiming that opposition to the amended Citizenship Act is an "attack on OBCs", Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Friday that those protesting against the new legislation should be declared "anti-OBC" and "anti-Dalit". The minister of state for home claimed that most of the non-Muslims fleeing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought CAA to give them respect. If someone opposes CAA, declare him anti-Dalit and anti-OBC," Rai told a gathering at an "OBC Town Hall" here. "Opposition to CAA is an attack on OBCs. A handful of people have come out and are protesting against the amended law. OBCs should roar like lions, louder than the protesters," he said.

Asserting that the government will "drive out every terrorist from the country", the junior minister in the home ministry said, "They (terrorists) will either be driven out, or sent to jail or hell." At the event, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dara Singh Chauhan accused the opposition parties of disrespecting the OBCs for 70 years.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving reservation to OBC students in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Our PM led surgical strikes, brought CAA, brought back (Wing Commander) Abhinandan (Varthaman) from Pakistan. Only an OBC could have done it," he said and accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving OBCs by stopping their registration in OBC list. Speaking about the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Rai said it will be a "big test for the OBCs". Hitting out at Kejriwal, he said, "We have to wipe off his name from Delhi politics... he should be driven out."

Rai claimed that the OBCs have benefitted the maximum from all schemes of the current central government. "An OBC commission was set up, reservation was implemented. Modiji gave OBC commission a constitutional status so that reservation for OBCs cannot be revoked," he said.

