Praniti cabinet non-inclusion: Cong workers burn Kharge effigy

Irked at local MLA Praniti Shinde not being included in the Maharashtra cabinet, Congress workers in Solapur burnt an effigy of senior leader and state in charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on Monday, expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state.

Praniti, daughter of veteran Congressman and former chief minister and Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, and three-time MLA from Solapur City Central, however, did not find a place. A Youth Congress leader blamed Kharge for Praniti not being included in the cabinet and said protesters burnt an effigy of the veteran Karnataka politician.

On Thursday, several Congress workers had staged a protest outside the party headquarters in Solapur, while some 100 functionaries have submitted their resignations over the last two days. On Tuesday, Solapur district Youth Congress president Nitin Nagne had written a protest letter in blood to party chief Sonia Gandhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

