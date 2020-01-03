Those protesting against CAA are anti-OBC, anti-Dalit, say MoS Home and UP Dy CM

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday that those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act are "anti-OBC" and "anti-Dalit". Rai, the Union minister of state for home, claimed that most of the non-Muslims facing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to give them respect. If someone opposes CAA, declare him anti-Dalit and anti-OBC," Rai told a gathering at an 'OBC Town Hall' here. "Opposition to CAA is an attack on OBCs. A handful of people have come out and are protesting against the amended law. OBCs should roar like lions, louder than the protesters," he said.

Asserting that the government will "drive out every terrorist from the country", the junior minister in the home ministry said, "They (terrorists) will either be driven out, or sent to jail or hell." At the event, Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan accused the opposition parties of disrespecting the OBCs for 70 years.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving reservation to OBC students in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Our PM led surgical strikes, brought CAA, brought back (Wing Commander) Abhinandan (Varthaman) from Pakistan. Only an OBC could have done it," he said and accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving OBCs by stopping their registration in OBC list. About the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Rai said it will be a "big test for the OBCs". Hitting out at Kejriwal, he said, "We have to wipe off his name from Delhi politics... he should be driven out."

Rai claimed that the OBCs have benefitted the maximum from all schemes of the current central government. "Modiji gave the OBC commission a constitutional status so that reservation for OBCs cannot be revoked," he said.

Maurya said that those opposing the CAA are "anti-OBC and anti-Dalits and they never want underprivileged people to succeed". He said OBCs account for around 60 per cent of Delhi electorate and the BJP will get around 40 lakh OBC votes in the upcoming assembly elections.

"OBCs are not the bogies of a train but the engine. Be prepared to scrub Delhi clean of the AAP," Maurya told the congregation. "Also remember that the maximum number of those facing atrocities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are OBCs and Dalits... those opposing CAA are anti-Dalits and anti-OBCs," he said.

