Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those protesting against CAA are anti-OBC, anti-Dalit, say MoS Home and UP Dy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:45 IST
Those protesting against CAA are anti-OBC, anti-Dalit, say MoS Home and UP Dy CM

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday that those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act are "anti-OBC" and "anti-Dalit". Rai, the Union minister of state for home, claimed that most of the non-Muslims facing harassment in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to give them respect. If someone opposes CAA, declare him anti-Dalit and anti-OBC," Rai told a gathering at an 'OBC Town Hall' here. "Opposition to CAA is an attack on OBCs. A handful of people have come out and are protesting against the amended law. OBCs should roar like lions, louder than the protesters," he said.

Asserting that the government will "drive out every terrorist from the country", the junior minister in the home ministry said, "They (terrorists) will either be driven out, or sent to jail or hell." At the event, Uttar Pradesh minister Dara Singh Chauhan accused the opposition parties of disrespecting the OBCs for 70 years.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving reservation to OBC students in Kendriya Vidyalayas. Our PM led surgical strikes, brought CAA, brought back (Wing Commander) Abhinandan (Varthaman) from Pakistan. Only an OBC could have done it," he said and accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving OBCs by stopping their registration in OBC list. About the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Rai said it will be a "big test for the OBCs". Hitting out at Kejriwal, he said, "We have to wipe off his name from Delhi politics... he should be driven out."

Rai claimed that the OBCs have benefitted the maximum from all schemes of the current central government. "Modiji gave the OBC commission a constitutional status so that reservation for OBCs cannot be revoked," he said.

Maurya said that those opposing the CAA are "anti-OBC and anti-Dalits and they never want underprivileged people to succeed". He said OBCs account for around 60 per cent of Delhi electorate and the BJP will get around 40 lakh OBC votes in the upcoming assembly elections.

"OBCs are not the bogies of a train but the engine. Be prepared to scrub Delhi clean of the AAP," Maurya told the congregation. "Also remember that the maximum number of those facing atrocities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are OBCs and Dalits... those opposing CAA are anti-Dalits and anti-OBCs," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Macron urges restraint after Soleimani killing: French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged all parties to avoid any new escalation after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in Iraq, the French presidency said.In a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir...

3 held in Noida with 105 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha

Three people have been arrested here while allegedly transporting over a 100 kg cannabis in a truck from Odisha to Delhi, police said on Friday. The suspects were held late on Thursday night during a checking at the T-Series roundabout unde...

Rebel BJP leader takes out rally against crimes against

Rebel BJP leader Sudip Roy Barman took out a rally in Agartala on Friday against crimes against women in Tripura, which was joined by thousands of people. Speaking at a large gathering, Barman said that his programme was completely apoliti...

How BJP is going to give registry to residents of unauthorised colonies, questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on how it was planning to give registry papers to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital without changing the land use. How are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020