Aurangabad ZP president election postponed after tie

The process of election of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad president was adjourned on Friday after there was a tie. Deoyani Dongaonkar of Shiv Sena, who had filed nomination despite her party's veto, faced off with Meena Shelke of the Congress.

Shelke was official candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. Of the 61 members of the Zilla Parishad 58 remained present. Meena Sidlambe and Shital Bansod of the Shiv Sena remained absent whereas Chaya Agrawal of BJP reached late and hence was not allowed to participate in the election process.

But the voting resulted in a tie, as both Dongaonkar and Shelke got 29 votes each. Officials then adjourned the meeting to Saturday.

Collector Uday Choudhary said the meeting was adjourned as there was disorder. "Tomorrow fresh voting will take place again for the same candidates," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.