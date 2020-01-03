Mexico's sends interim charge d'affaires to embassy in Bolivia
Mexico's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the interim charge d'affaires to its embassy in Bolivia has arrived in La Paz, after earlier this week Bolivia expelled the Mexican ambassador to the country.
Relations have been rocky between Mexico's leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the conservative government in La Paz headed by caretaker president Jeanine Anez since Mexico gave asylum to Bolivia's former socialist leader Evo Morales in November.
